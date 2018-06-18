× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the triple digits

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hot and humid… Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon but it will feel much warmer. Afternoon heat index values will climb to near 100°. Expect partly cloudy skies today with an afternoon “pop up” shower or storm possible.

We will see partly cloudy skies tonight but it will still be very warm and muggy. Lows will return to the mid and upper 70s.

Highs will climb to the mid 90s on Tuesday. Afternoon heat index values will reach to near 105°. Expect partly cloudy skies again tomorrow with a small chance for a “pop up” shower/storm during the day. Rain/storm chances will increase Tuesday evening as a cold front moves in. Expect scattered showers and storms Tuesday night with strong to severe storms possible.

Highs will slip into the upper 80s on Wednesday but it will still be humid. It will feel more like the mid 90s. Expect partly sunny skies with scattered showers/storms. Highs will drop into the mid 80s (closer to normal) for the end of the work week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW/N/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 18th

1969 F1 Tornado: Chesapeake

Tropical Update

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a mid-level area of low pressure interacting with a surface trough located near the Texas coast. Development of this system is not expected before it moves inland over Texas later today and tonight. However, abundant moisture streaming northwestward from the Gulf of Mexico will increase the chance of heavy rainfall and flash flooding across portions of southeast Texas during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

