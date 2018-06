HYDE COUNTY, N.C. – A Kill Devil Hills man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from deputies of the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

Paul Donald Price was arrested and charged with Exceeding Posted Speed Limit, No Operator’s License, DWI and Misdemeanors Speeding to Elude Arrest.

Officials say they attempted to stop Price in his car on US 264 near Pamlico Shores Produce when his vehicle allegedly turned off the highway onto a dirt road in an attempt to avoid law enforcement.