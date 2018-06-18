James City County father sentenced for child abuse after infant’s death

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – An infant’s father has been sentenced after the child suffered life threatening injuries in May of 2017.

Bryan Arruda was sentenced Monday to 40 years behind bars with three of those years suspended and 50 years of supervised probation.

Arruda’s 3-month-old daughter Emery was injured and taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with life threatening injuries where she later died.

James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to a residence in the 7600 block of Crestview Drive the afternoon of the incident.

Arruda, was home alone with the child when the incident occurred and he was arrested after an investigation.

There is no information on the exact cause of the infant’s death at this time.