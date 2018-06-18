James City Co. cooling centers open for the summer

JAMES CITY CO., Va. – Thursday is the first day of summer, and temperatures are expected to soar.

The James City County Recreation Center will serve as the county’s designated cooling center for the season, providing air conditioning and a place to sit down.

The cooling center, located at 5301 Longhill Road, will be open during the following times:

Monday-Thursday : 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday : 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday : 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

With the exception of service animals, pets are not allowed in the cooling center.

Social Services will also be accepting applications for the Commonwealth of Virginia Cooling Assistance program, which will be available to eligible citizens through August 15. Cooling Assistance helps with cooling equipment repairs or purchases and with payment of the electric bill to operate cooling equipment.

In order to be eligible for the program, you must be in need of cooling equipment and the household must include an elderly person, a disabled person or a child under the age of six. Click here to check your eligibility.

Applications can be accessed online here, by calling the Enterprise Customer Service Center at (855) 635-4370 or by visiting your local department of social services.