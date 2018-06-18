Three hurt after bullets spray Hampton graduation party

HAMPTON, Va. – Police want your help after someone opened fire during a graduation party this past weekend.

The incident happened Saturday night just before 9 p.m.

Hampton Police said they got called to the 1300 block of Victoria Blvd., for a shooting.

Two male victims arrived at the Sentara Careplex, one is 19 years old and the other is 20 years old, according to police.

They are both from Hampton and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a third victim, a 23-year-old from Newport News was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Riverside Medical Center.

Police said there were a bunch of people in the area for a graduation party when an unknown vehicle pulled up and the suspects began firing towards the home. The three victims were outside the house when they were hit by bullets.

Officers are still trying to figure out a motive and said this an open investigation.

They do not have suspect information to release at this time.

If you have any information that could help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.