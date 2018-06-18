× First Warning Forecast: Triple-Digit Heat Index

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Heat and humidity are the big story for the next few days. Temperatures are already in the upper 80s and low 90s for most spots. Once you add the humidity with the air temperature it feels more like the upper 90s and even the triple digits this afternoon. We are mostly sunny but we are tracking a 20% chance of some pop up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. We are not expecting anything to go severe. We will dry out overnight with a mostly clear sky.

We will wake up to temperatures in the upper 70s tomorrow morning but will already see the humidity making us feel like the upper 80s. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday. Afternoon heat index values will reach to near 105°+. Expect mostly sunny skies again tomorrow with a small chance for a “pop up” shower/storm during the day. Rain/storm chances will increase Tuesday evening as a cold front moves in to a 40% chance. There will be a chance at an isolated severe storm in the evening.

Wednesday we will continue to see highs in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits with another chance at rain and storms. We will finally start to see slight relief by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s both days which is closer to where we should be for this time of year. We will see a 40% chance at rain/storms Thursday and only a 20% chance Friday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW/N/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 18th

1969 F1 Tornado: Chesapeake

Tropical Update

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a mid-level area of low pressure interacting with a surface trough located near the Texas coast. Development of this system is not expected before it moves inland over Texas later today and tonight. However, abundant moisture streaming northwestward from the Gulf of Mexico will increase the chance of heavy rainfall and flash flooding across portions of southeast Texas during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

