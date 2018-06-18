Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Newport News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a shooting at the 15900 block of Warwick Blvd Monday morning.

Dispatchers received a call around 1:00 a.m. for a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

According to officials, medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police also say that the crime is domestic related and that they are not looking for a suspect because of this. The two people involved in the shooting knew each other.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

