Del Monte recalls veggie trays because of health risk

CORAL GABLES, Florida – Del Monte Fresh Produce has recalled multiple vegetable tray products due to bacteria concerns.

According to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a limited quantity of 6 oz., 12 oz. and 28 oz. vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots and dill dip sold to select retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, are at the center of the bacteria health concern.

State agencies notified Del Monte of outbreaks of the intestinal illness Cyclosporiasis, caused by the bacteria cyclospora.

The UPC code for these products are 7 1752472715 2, 7 1752472518 9 and 7 1752478604 3. The best by date is June 17, 2018, for all three products being recalled.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the infection usually is not life threatening. Symptoms of Cyclosporiasis may include the following: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue. Other symptoms that may occur but are less common include the following: vomiting and/or low-grade fever.