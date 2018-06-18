Daphne Maxwell Reid on her fashion line and new cookbook on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - While many know her as "Aunt Viv" from the hit show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Daphne Maxwell Reid (www.daphnemaxwellreid.com) has been cooking up several new projects. She sits down with us to discuss her new cookbook "spiced with personal memories,” and how she's also serving up style on the runway.