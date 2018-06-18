Construction on Lesner Bridge replacement project nears completion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After years of construction, the Lesner Bridge replacement project in Virginia Beach is nearing completion.

Work began in June of 2014 to replace the aging structure over the Lynnhaven Inlet.

In its place a new bridge structure is being built, which will be capable of handling six lanes of traffic in the future. The replacement bridge structure will be striped for two lanes of traffic in each direction with wide shoulders.

Each of the bridges will also have a 10 foot wide multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

Right now, project managers expect to move eastbound traffic onto the new bridge by the end of August, while the entire bridge project, including lighting and landscaping, should be wrapped up by the end of November.

As the bridge approaches both sides of Shore Drive, sidewalks have been installed along with curbs and gutters, and the painting of the retaining walls have been completed.