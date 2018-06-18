Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads holds change-of-command ceremony

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Captain Kevin Caroll took command of Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads after a ceremony last Tuesday on June 12.

Carroll relieved Captain Rick Wester at Base Portsmouth, where Rear Admiral Meredith Austin of the Coast Guards 5th Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony, according to officials.

Serving in the Coast Guard since 1994, Carroll has been at Sector Hampton Roads as deputy commander since June 2016, and has served in multiple marine safety billets throughout his career.

Mester will be leaving Sector Hampton Roads to serve as the commander of cadets at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.

Sector Hampton Roads is an operational unit whose area of responsibility encompasses the Atlantic coast along the entire state of Virginia and all navigable waters including the Chesapeake Bay, the Elizabeth, James, and Rappahannock Rivers, the Intracoastal Waterway, and several inland lakes and the Port of Virginia.

Carroll will now lead a sector comprised of nearly 480 active duty and civilian personnel, 130 reservists and 1,300 Auxiliary members. The sector’s sub-units include six small boat stations, five 87-foot patrol boats, three aids to navigation teams and one sector field office.