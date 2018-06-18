Chesapeake man pleads guilty to killing parents, multiple charges

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Steven Julian plead guilty Monday morning to charges that stem from the killing of his parents, plus the attempted murder of his aunt and uncle.

In all, the 23-year-old plead guilty to two counts of 1st degree murder, two counts of use of firearm in felony first offense, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of use of a firearm in felony.

On April 8, 2017, Chesapeake Police were called to Chadswyck Road for a man threatening to shoot his aunt and uncle.

Officers got to the scene and learned from the homeowners that their nephew, 23-year-old Steven Julian, had pointed a gun at them threatening to shoot.

The homeowners, Michael and Ava Dunlow, were unharmed as Michael Dunlow disarmed the nephew and detained him until police got on scene.

Michael Dunlow tells News 3 his nephew held the gun up to his face and he was only able to disarm Julian after talking him down.

As officers took Julian into custody, he told them he had shot and killed his parents. Police went to their address on Emberhill Lane and found the suspect’s parents, Clark and Sally Julian, dead.

Dunlow says the couple were ‘good Christian people’ and very involved at their church; Deep Creek Baptist. Church leaders confirmed the Julian’s were members since 2003 and that Clark Julian was an usher.

“When you come and you’re greeted by a guy like Clark who’s always smiling – [before you hear a song or a remark from the pastor] – he’s already lifted your spirits,” said Larry Ryals, Associate Pastor at Deep Creek. “[Sally would] always keep a little space for him and they’d always sit together in church.”

The couple leaves behind another son, Alex.

Dunlow says Steven Julian attended James Madison University and at one point wanted to be doctor.

Sentencing for Julian will be on November 11, 2018.