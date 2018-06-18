Chef Matthew May grills up sizzling and salted summer favorites on Coast Live

Posted 4:12 pm, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 04:17PM, June 18, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We head topside to the Coast Live Rooftop Grill to cook up something special with Chef Matthew May (www.matthewmay.org) -  flaky scallops, seared veggies, and "For Pete's Sake" potatoes, all cooked on Himalayan pink sea salt blocks.