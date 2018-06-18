Charges certified for Smithfield cop charged with taking advantage of a teenage girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. - Charges filed against a Smithfield police officer have been certified to a Grand Jury after a judge found probable cause during testimony Monday morning.

Lawrence 'Karl' Washington was employed with the Smithfield Police Department the night he came in contact with two teens parked at Windsor Castle Park on October 9, 2017.

In court Monday the victim, a girl who was 15 at the time, said Washington found her and her boyfriend asleep in the car and asked them to step out so they could be searched.

The girl's boyfriend said Washington patted him down for weapons, but then took his girlfriend around to the driver's side of his police vehicle where the two could barely be seen.

The teenage girl victim testified she was wearing a long t-shirt and underwear only when the officer asked her to lift her shirt up above her breasts. She said Washington touched her breasts and looked down her underwear. She said the officer also asked her to lift the shirt up in the back, exposing her behind to him.

Both teens told the judge the officer did not cite them and said he would not tell their parents, but the Smithfield Chief of Police testified protocol was broken.

According to Smithfield Police Protocol, once an officer gets out of his vehicle or comes in contact with others he is supposed to radio in their location.

According to the Smithfield Police internal investigation, that was never done and Washington did not turn his body camera on.

Washington is charged with sexual battery and custodial indecent liberties with a minor. Charges have been certified to the Grand Jury.