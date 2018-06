Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - First responders have recovered a body near the Ocean View Pier Monday.

The call came in shortly before 9 p.m. after someone spotted a body floating in the water.

Norfolk Police say the victim's identity will be released once it has been officially identified.

A 12-year-old North Carolina boy went missing in the same area Saturday.

Detectives have classified the case as an undetermined death. Authorities are still at the scene.

This is a developing story.

