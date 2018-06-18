Audi CEO Rupert Stadler arrested in Germany

Audi CEO Rupert Stadler has been arrested in Germany as part of an investigation into emissions cheating, according to prosecutors in Munich.

The arrest comes one week after Germany imposed a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) penalty on Audi’s parent company, Volkswagen, for rigging diesel engine emissions worldwide.

Volkswagen has admitted using special software to cheat on emissions tests, with nearly 11 million vehicles affected.

Representatives for Volkswagen and Audi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

