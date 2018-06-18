Audi CEO Rupert Stadler arrested in Germany

Audi CEO Rupert Stadler has been arrested in Germany as part of an investigation into emissions cheating, according to prosecutors in Munich.
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 12: The Chairman of Audi, Rupert Stadler, presents the new Audi concept car Aicon at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show on September 12, 2017 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
The arrest comes one week after Germany imposed a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) penalty on Audi’s parent company, Volkswagen, for rigging diesel engine emissions worldwide.
Volkswagen has admitted using special software to cheat on emissions tests, with nearly 11 million vehicles affected.
Representatives for Volkswagen and Audi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story.
