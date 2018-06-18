HAMPTON ROADS, Va- Love a good thrill? Roller coaster expert, Rob Decker, discusses roller coaster's all over the country and the components to a great ride. He also introduces a revolutionary hot new ride called, "The Railblazer" featured in California's Great America in the San Francisco Bay Area.
America’s best roller coasters with expert Rob Decker on Coast Live
