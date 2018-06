Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We speak with Jennifer Perkinson, manager of the New Student Support Team at Tidewater Community College, about how college can be affordable and offer advice for taking some of the stress out of the process.

For more information about paying for college: visit tcc.edu/financialaid. To contact TCC email enroll@tcc.edu, or call 757-822-1111.

