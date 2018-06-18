2018 Hampton Roads Grilled Cheese Festival coming to town

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Grilled cheese may be one of the most delicious meals there is, and now Hampton Roads residents have a whole festival for the cheesy treat!

The 2018 Hampton Roads Grilled Cheese Festival is coming to the Chesapeake Conference Center November 4.

Tickets go on sale in June but an exact date has not been set so click here to check up on when they will be sold because there will be a limited number available.

The festival is from 12 – 6 p.m., and guests will get to vote on their favorite grilled cheese.Ggeneral admission is $15.

Each competitor will hand out samples to guests in hopes of winning their vote.

Part of the proceeds of the event will benefit the Autism Society.