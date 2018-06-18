11 days after securing franchise’s first Stanley Cup, Barry Trotz resigns as Capitals head coach

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Although the thrill of the Washington Capitals magical postseason run that ended in the franchise’s first Stanley Cup is still fresh, the team is in the hunt for a new bench boss.

The Capitals announced Monday afternoon that Trotz had “informed the organization today of his decision to resign as head coach of the Washington Capitals.”

“We are obviously disappointed by Barry’s decision, but would like to thank Barry for all his efforts the past four years and for helping bring the Stanley Cup to Washington. Barry is a man of high character and integrity and we are grateful for his leadership and for all that he has done for our franchise.”

In four seasons with the Capitals, Trotz led the team to four straight playoff appearances, and advancing to at least the second round in each run. The former Nashville Predators coach went 205-89 in 328 games with Washington.

Trotz has 11 playoff appearances in his 19 seasons as a head coach.

After his resignation, Trotz released a statement: