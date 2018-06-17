York-Poquoson deputy helps save homeowner’s life

YORK Co. Va. – When Master Deputy Ben Howlett responded to a house fire in the Dare Area of York County on June 16, he left that day a hero, saving a woman from her burning home.

Officials say that Howlett responded to the call with in six minutes of receiving information from dispatch.

Howlett had been told that the homeowner was outside the house. But when he arrived, did not see anyone.

The Deputy then entered through the back of the burning house to see if there was anyone inside. This is where he found a woman who was trying to collect belongings while her house was in flames.

Howlett, knowing there was not a lot of time, quickly got the woman and himself to safety.

Medics arrived to help provide medical attention.

“If it had been another minute, and without the quick actions of Master Deputy Howlett, the outcome could have been much different,” said the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.