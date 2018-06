NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – News 3 staff, along with friends and family, had the chance to spend Saturday on the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77).

Members of the United States Navy showed News 3 the ins and outs of one of the world most prestigious military ships, while also sharing what it is like for sailors to live on an aircraft carrier and the high pressure job of working on one.

Below is a look at pictures from News 3’s trip!