One man injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in Newport News that left one man injured.

Dispatchers received a call at 5:03 p.m. that there was a shooting victim in the 700 block of Thimble Shoals Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his upper leg, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the incident happened in the 700 block of Brigstock Circle, and the victim was taken to Thimble Shoals by a friend, where police made contact.

This shooting remains under investigation. If you or someone you has any information on what happened, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.