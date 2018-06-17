Nags Head enacts new rules for beach tents and canopies

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – The Town of Nags Head Board of Commissioners met June 6 to discuss an amendment dealing with stricter rules for tents on the beach.

The Board declared in 2014 that unattended personal items must be removed from the beach between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., and that Ocean Rescue and Emergency personnel could make sure that tents and canopies placed were not obscuring lifeguard stands’ line of sight.

The new amendment states that tents and canopies on the beach can now no longer be taller than 9 feet high and must be spaced at least 10 feet apart. Additionally, they cannot be larger than 12 feet by 12 feet.

According to the Board, “Large parties frequently use multiple tents and canopies to control large sections of beach, which are often unoccupied for portions of the day. This ordinance … would limit this practice.”