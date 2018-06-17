James City County firefighters respond to townhouse fire

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Firefighters from the James City County Fire Department helped to contain and put out a townhouse fire on Saturday.

According to officials, the fire happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Carraige House Way at the Monticallo at Powhatan townhouse complex.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which was contained also by the sprinkler system in the townhouse.

A woman and her dog were in the townhouse at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely.

The woman was treated for minor burns.

Officials believe the fire started because of smoking material.

The City of Williamsburg Fire Department and York County Department of Fire and Life Safety assisted in the fire call.