Hampton Police’s newest K-9 honors Navy Seal killed in action

HAMPTON, Va. – Special Warfare Operator Jason D. Lewis, a Virginia Beach resident and Navy Seal, was part of a military convoy in Iraq that was hit by an explosive device on July 6, 2007. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his “extraordinary guidance, zealous initiative and total dedication to duty.”

Now his legacy is living on in a different way – through Hampton Police Department’s newest police K-9.

J-Louie, a German shepherd, was donated to the department by the Hometown Foundation, a Connecticut nonprofit. Jason Lewis was a native of Brookfield, Conn., and the nonprofit decided to honor the fallen Seal – by requesting that the K-9 take Jason’s nickname, J-Louie.

Jason Lewis’ wife and three children, who still live in Virginia Beach, were on hand for J-Louie’s introduction to the Hampton City Council.

Master Police Officer Tom Hendrickson said, “He not only provides an important service to our citizens, he also continues the legacy of a true American hero, Jason Lewis.”