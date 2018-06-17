Fraternity suspended following ‘spring incident’

Quinnipiac University in Hamden said it suspended a fraternity because of an incident that happened this past spring.

The incident involved the Quinnipiac chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon.

The schools said it’s not trying to be evasive, however, they haven’t gotten into specifics regarding what the incident was.

“The university has suspended the chapter of the fraternity in question for two years following a thorough investigation regarding actions that occurred during the spring 2018 semester,” said John Morgan, associate vice president for public relations.

According to a letter sent to the fraternity, a suspension status from the university means the chapter cannot operate in any way.

“This includes hosting events, participating in community-wide activities, recruiting and gather for the purpose of doing business,” wrote Catherine Pezzella, director of campus life for fraternity and sorority life.

This isn’t the first time Sigma Phi Epsilon has been in trouble.

A cease-and-desist order was handed down back in 2015 over the hazing of new members.

They weren’t able to operate for several months.

Fraternity and sorority leaders were sent a letter on Wednesday from the director of Campus Life for Fraternity and Sorority Life. It was posted on the school’s campus news Q30TV website, and it read in part “The actions of the Sigma Phi Epsilon members that led to this outcome were completely avoidable and within their control.”

“It’s been really good so I’m like surprised like that’s sad that happened, but I’ve had really good experiences at Quinnipiac with Sororities and Fraternity’s so it’s sad that that happened,” said April Simeon, who was in a sorority on campus.

Channel 3 reached out to a few members of the Sigma Phi Epsilon and they didn’t have anything to say.

Their national chapter office in Virginia never returned a call made by Channel 3.