× First Warning Forecast: Tracking dangerous heat to start the work week

Temperatures will dip into the low 70s overnight. A lingering shower is not out of the question.

Dry and partly cloudy to start the work week. We are tracking dangerous heat. Highs will soar to the low 90s, with triple digit heat index values. We could see an afternoon shower or storm since it will be so hot and humid. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week and potentially so far this season. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 90s with heat index values around 105 degrees. The National Weather Service may issue a heat advisory. If you are to be outside, make sure you stay hydrated and bring your pets inside. A front will move through late Tuesday with a chance for showers and storms late. At least half of the day will remain dry and hot.

Shower and storm chances will continue through Friday. Highs will mainly be in the mid and upper 80s.

Tonight: A lingering shower. Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index values in the low 100s. Slight chance for an afternoon shower/storm (20%). Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A surface trough is producing a large but disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms over the west-central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions do not support significant development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

