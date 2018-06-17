Fire at Dominion Energy facility in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue confirmed via Facebook that a fire started at the address of a Dominion Energy facility in Gloucester County.

The facility on Guinea Road is a substation for Dominion Energy, and the immediate impact had almost 22,000 people in the area without power because of the fire, according to David Botkins with Dominion Energy. About 5,000 are still without power.

Dominion Energy says it is working to restore power to residents still without it this evening, but did not give a time-table for how long that will take.

It is not known how the fire got started.

