Discarded cigarette causes Chesapeake mulch fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Fire units in Chesapeake responded to a mulch fire at an apartment building in the city caused by a discarded cigarette.

Officials say that they were called to the scene around 11 a.m. in the 2800 block of Parkside Dr.

The call was first for an apartment fire, but when firefighters arrived, they realized that mulch was burning outside and that the smoke was traveling into the apartment through an A/C unit.

There was no fire actually in the building.

No one was displaced or injured by this fire.

