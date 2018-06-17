Brooks Koepka captures second straight U.S. Open title

SHINNECOCK Hills, N.Y. – If you were looking for low scores, this year’s U.S. Open was not for you. If you were looking for a repeat, this in fact was the tournament you needed to see.

After a rough five-over first-round, Brooks Koepka made a second day push, and did enough to put himself in a four-way tie heading into the final 18 holes at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

The 28-year-old American and defending U.S. Open champion held off a charging Tommy Fleetwood (7-under final round) to capture his second straight Open title. He is the first back-to-back winner at the U.S. Open since Curtis Stranger in 1988-89.

In a tournament where scores in the red were rare, Koepka was able to win the tournament by finishing at even par. Behind him was Fleetwood at two-over. Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, and Dustin Johnson rounded out the top-five.

Tiger Woods, Rory Mcilroy, and Jordan Spieth all missed the weekend cut line. Phil Mickelson, who had an interesting third round, finished 16-over, tied for 48th.

Virginia Beach native Marc Leishman finished tied for 45th (15-over).