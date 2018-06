VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Nearly 500 sailors and Marines serving aboard the USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) will deploy Monday, June 18.

The dock landing ship will depart from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach to reach the U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida.

Gunston Hall will pick up components of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit in North Carolina on its way down, and will also embark Commander, Destroyer Squadron 40 from Mayport, Florida.