Two injured from a late night shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night around 11:45 p.m.

According to officials, dispatchers received a call for a shooting at the 5100 block of Condor Street.

Police arrived on scene and found a juvenile suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot injury.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital to be seen for the injury. Shortly after that, an adult victim walked into a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury related to gunfire.

There are no further details and no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.