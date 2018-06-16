Tides rally in eighth inning to knock off Knights 4-3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (Tides Media Relations) - Run-scoring hits from DJ Stewart and Renato Núñez helped Norfolk overcome a late deficit in a 4-3 win over the Charlotte Knights Saturday night at Harbor Park.

The Tides led the contest 2-1 entering the eighth inning, but Charlotte rallied for a pair of unearned runs in the top of the eighth frame to claim a 3-2 lead.

Patrick Leonard knotted the score with an RBI single off of Jhan Mariñez, and former Tide Alex Presley followed with a run-scoring single to give the Knights a one-run advantage.

Norfolk answered back in the bottom half of the eighth frame, plating two runs to reclaim the lead. Adrian Marin opened the inning with a single off of Thyago Vieira (0-2), and one out later Steve Wilkerson singled to put runners at first and second. Stewart then knotted the score at 3-3 with a run-scoring double to right field, and Núnez followed with a single to left that scored Wilkerson and gave the Tides a 4-3 lead.

Mariñez made the lead hold up, retiring the Knights in the ninth to wrap up Norfolk’s 12th one-run victory of the season.

Núñez and Wilkerson both hit solo home runs in the contest, as Norfolk improved to 8-5 against Charlotte this season. Núñez opened the fourth inning with a homer to tie the game at 1-1, while Wilkerson’s solo blast leading off the sixth gave the Tides a 2-1 advantage.

Making just his second start of the season, Matt Wotherspoon turned in a tremendous effort over five innings of work. He yielded a run on two hits and two walks in the first frame, but rebounded to retire the final 14 batters he faced – including five by strikeout – to set a new season-high.

His five-inning effort was his longest since 9/7/15, when he registered six innings in a start for Class-A Charleston.

The Tides will wrap up their homestand on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch slated for 1:05. John Means (2-1, 3.96) will get the start for Norfolk and be opposed by right-hander Jordan Stephens (3-2, 3.67).

As part of Sunday’s Father’s Day celebration at Harbor Park, fans will be allowed to play catch on the field from 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM, with gates opening at 11:30 AM.

The first 2,000 men ages 18 and over will receive a pair of Tides argyle socks, courtesy of the Virginia Birth Father Registry and News 3.