The Locker Room Show | June 15

NORFOLK, Va. - In the Father's Day weekend edition of the Locker Room Show, Mitch recaps the Redskins final minicamp practice before training camp in July.

Staying on the topic of burgundy and gold, Mitch explained how you can earn a signed Jonathan Allen No. 95 Redskins jersey.

In other NFL news, a Dallas Cowboy was suspended. In NBA news, Kawhi Leonard requests a trade from the Spurs, while Virginia Beach native Devon Hall gears up for the NBA Draft next week.

Finally, Mitch touches on the legacy of legendary women's basketball player Anne Donovan, who passed away at the age of 56.

Old Dominion women's head basketball coach Nikki McCray talks about how she impacted her during their time together with Team USA basketball.