Teen in critical condition after being saved at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A teen is in critical condition after life guards, along with other first responders, had to save a group of swimmers in need of assistance around 2 p.m. on Saturday near 26th Street of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

According to officials, life guards and local fire and EMS personnel helped the several people stuck in the water. They say the teen who was transported to a local hospital went under water at some point during the incident, before being saved finally from the ocean.

Virginia Beach officials confirmed the person was a teen, but no exact age of the individual was given. They also did not say why exactly the several people needed to be saved.

