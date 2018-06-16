Portsmouth man goes missing in North Carolina

WARREN COUNTY, N.C. – A 67-year-old Portsmouth man went missing in Warren County, North Carolina on Friday.

A captain with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 3 that a missing persons report was filed for Charles Burton after he had not been seen since around lunch time yesterday.

Burton was in the area to look at some family property, according to his sister Linda Midkiff.

Burton’s family are among the 30 others helping officials in the search efforts. Helicopters and search dogs are also being used.

Warren County is between Lake Gaston and Kerr Lake in North Carolina.

