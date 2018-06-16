Officials stop search for missing 12-year-old near Ocean View Pier

NORFOLK, Va. – Officials have stopped searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing near the Ocean View Pier at 414 W. Ocean View Avenue on Saturday around 7 p.m.

Norfolk officials say the family of the boy reported that three children were in distress when a family member was able to save two of them, while the 12-year-old could not be.

The Coast Guard, who suspended their search on Sunday around 12:30 p.m., said that a boy was sighted 50 yards off the beach before he was last seen going under water.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the Norfolk Police Department have also concluded searching for the boy.

Dive teams were deployed and grid searches had been done since the Saturday incident in efforts to recover the boy.

