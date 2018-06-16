Officials look for missing 12-year-old near Ocean View Pier

NORFOLK, Va. – A 12-year-old boy went missing near the Ocean View Pier at 414 W. Ocean View Avenue on Saturday around 7 p.m.

Norfolk officials say the family of the boy reported that three children were in distress when a family member was able to save two of them, while the 12-year-old could not be.

The Coast Guard said that a boy was seen 50 yards off the beach before he was last seen going under water.

Coast Guard Station Little Creek and Air Station Elizabeth City, plus other local agencies, are working to find the boy.

These other agencies include the Norfolk Police Department, the Virginia Marine Police, Norfolk Fire Rescue and the Virginia Department of Inland Fisheries.

