Norfolk Botanical Garden to hold guided sunset kayak trip

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Adult Education program and Kayak Nature Tours are hosting a guided sunset kayak trip Thursday, August 16.

No experience is necessary for the relaxing paddle, which will take place on Lake Whitehurst from 6-8 p.m. Attendees will learn about the plants and animals inhabiting both the shores and the waters from experienced guides, and kayaks, paddles and safety equipment will be provided.

Pre-trip instructions will be given, but the program has some tips for before you book: leave all electronics in your vehicle, and since sit-on-top kayaks will be used, plan to get wet.

Additionally, the program suggests you bring your own sunscreen, water shoes, bathing suits and towels.

Pre-registration is required, and the ticket cost includes daily admission to the garden. According to the event’s Facebook page, because space is limited, they are only taking registration via phone: call 757-441-5830 ext. 338 to register.

For a full list of rules and requirements, visit the garden’s website.