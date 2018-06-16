Homearama 2018 returns to Suffolk this October

SUFFOLK, Va. – The popular custom home showcase Homearama will return to Suffolk this October.

The event will be held at the Creeks of Nansemond in Nansemond River Estates, which boasts both interior lots and waterfront lots with deep-water access. Interior lots will start at $450,000 and waterfront lots will start at $600,000.

There are currently seven homes and six builders participating, including Homearama Chair Les Ore, who is building two homes. Other builders include East Coast Development and Breland Builders.

“Suffolk is proud to be home to so many outstanding residential areas,” said Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson. “We are thrilled that Homearama and Tidewater Builders Association returned to Suffolk, and we are eager to showcase all the charms of Nansemond Rivers Estates.”

Homes will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 12-28. A one-day pass is $10, but tickets are free for children 12 and younger. Discount coupons are available on Homearama’s website.