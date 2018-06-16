× First Warning Forecast: Get ready for some hot and steamy weather

High pressure off the coast has helped us to warm to the mid and upper 80s today. Humidity still isn’t too bad out there. We will start to see the humidity rising overnight and into the work week. Mild overnight with lows in the low 70s under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Father’s Day will start off dry with a little more cloud cover. We are tracking a disturbance that will move through the region Sunday afternoon. This could spark some showers and storms. We aren’t expecting anything to go severe. Just make sure you have some afternoon inside plans and keep an eye to the sky. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. It will also turn more humid.

We’ll be cranking up the heat to start the work week. Highs will soar to the low 90s, but it will feel like 100-105 with the humidity. You will want to make sure you are taking the proper precautions if you are to be outside. A slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Even hotter on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s with triple digit heat index values once again. The National Weather Service may have to issue a heat advisory. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday and Thursday with showers and storms. Another chance on Friday. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Meteorologist April Loveland

