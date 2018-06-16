Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 39-year-old Portsmouth man has died after being shot early Saturday morning around 12:15 a.m.

According to officials, Portsmouth Police officers were called to the intersection of Woodland Street and Aylwin Road for a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Jesse R. Coulter.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Portsmouth Police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.