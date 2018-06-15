Woman hit by truck in Newport News dies at hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The 20-year-old woman who was involved in an auto-pedestrian crash in the area of 79th Street and Jefferson Avenue on June 6 died this week, police say.

Around 11 p.m. on the night of the incident, authorities say Taquila Diaz was hit by a 1996 Dodge pickup truck on the southbound side of the intersection. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Diaz died from her injuries on June 13.

Mourners are planning to hold a vigil for Diaz Saturday at 6:30 p.m. near the corner where she was hit.

Download the News 3 app for updates.