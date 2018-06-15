The Great Inflatable Race coming to Virginia Beach on June 23

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Get your bounce on!

The Great Inflatable Race will make a stop at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex and Regional Training Center on Saturday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What exactly is the Great Inflatable Race? Established in 2012, tt’s a fun run with inflatable obstacles spread throughout the running course. Feel like a kid again as you jump, dive and bounce on custom-designed inflatables while having a great time!

After you finish the course, you’ll be able to take a photo on the run’s final inflatable; enjoy a nice, refreshing drink and check out the Inflatable Village!

Regular price tickets are $75; VIP tickets are $90.

The Virginia Beach Sportsplex and Regional Training Center is located at 2044 Landstown Centre Way.

Click here to purchase tickets.