Norfolk Public Schools holding instructional job fairs through August

NORFOLK, Va. – Are you interested in working for Norfolk Public Schools?

The Department of Human Resources for NPS will host a series of job fairs through August. Anyone interested in working for the school district as an instructor is encouraged to attend the next job fair on Saturday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crossroads School located at 8021 Old Ocean View Road in Norfolk.

Recruiters are seeking qualified candidates for the 2018-2019 school year to fill vacant positions at all schools.

NPS will hold job fairs on the following dates:

Saturday, June 23

Thursday, July 12

Monday, August 6

Attendees will be able to meet with principals and key personnel in the district.

Those interested in applying for a position are asked to complete an online application at the NPS Human Resources webpage before the event. Prospective employees must print the application before submission and bring it to the job fair.

Job hunters must also bring the following supporting credentials in addition to the application:

Resumes

Valid teaching license

Transcripts

Assessment scores (VCLA, RVE, Praxis II)

Recent summative or student teaching evaluations

References

Applicants should dress for on-site interviews.

Contact the Department of Human Resources at (757) 628-3905 for more information.