Newport News firefighters keep bedridden person safe, four others escape kitchen fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Crews responded early this morning to a kitchen fire in the 900 block of 19th Street.

Around 4:30 a.m. firefighters got a call about the fire.

One person was trapped inside the home because they were confined to a bed. Firefighters said they were able to isolate that person in the room while other crews clean up the fire.

Five people in total were in the house at the time of fire but there have been no injuries reported.

The Fire Chief said they are working to clean up the damage in the kitchen so the residents will not be displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

