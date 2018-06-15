Money Matters’ Maribel Aber comes to town, reports with News 3 This Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Viewers got a real treat Friday as a familiar face joined News 3 in person!

Maribel Aber usually comes to us live from New York for the Money Matters segments each morning but today she was in Norfolk giving us the rundown.

Aber said stocks ended the day mixed in Thursday trading with The Dow closing essentially flat.

Both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 posted gains. Aber said to be on the lookout Friday morning for the latest reading on consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan.

Local stocks on the move yesterday included shares of Norfolk Southern which lost 71 cents a share and Wells Fargo closed down 44 cents.

Aber also said paper straws are coming to a McDonald's near you. The company is already adopting paper straws in its restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The burger giant says it will begin testing alternatives to plastic straws in the U.S. later this year. The move is in response to pressure from environmentalists.

Target is pulling a Father's Day card after receiving customer complaints. Aber said the card being taken off the shelves had the words 'BABY DADDY' in big text on the front of the card. It included a picture of a black couple behind the words. The outrage started at the end of May after complaints were posted on Facebook noting it was the only card featuring a black couple.