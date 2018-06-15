Man shot multiple times suffers life threatening injuries in Newport News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are responding to a shooting early Friday morning.

A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the upper body in the 5100 block of Fairfax Ave., according to police.

The man is in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police got a call about the incident around 5:30 a.m.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police are actively investigating.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for updates.