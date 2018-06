YORK CO., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Department is investigating a domestic-related homicide that happened in the 100 block of Chowan Turn Friday night.

Deputies responded to the scene at 8:31 p.m.

Authorities identified the victim as 83-year-old John Kistler.

The suspect, a 57-year-old white man, is now in custody. His identity will be released once he has been formally charged.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.